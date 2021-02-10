Airman 1st Class José Lopez, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, puts on his gear and prepares himself to extinguish a simulated car fire during the Fire Protection Open House at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 2, 2021. Throughout the open house, there were car fire simulations and an extraction demonstrations that informed the public on how firefighters react to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 19:36
|Photo ID:
|6876402
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-YO028-1419
|Resolution:
|5046x3357
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nellis promotes the sounds of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8], by AB Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
