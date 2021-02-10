Airman 1st Class Edward Bodewig and Airman 1st Class Caden Heath, both 99th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, spray a simulated car fire during the Fire Protection Open House at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 2, 2021. The simulated car fire was a demonstration to inform the public on how firefighters react to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 19:36 Photo ID: 6876398 VIRIN: 211002-F-YO028-1688 Resolution: 5845x3889 Size: 6.89 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nellis promotes the sounds of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8], by AB Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.