Nellis promotes the sounds of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week

A child tries on a firefighter’s helmet that’s too big for his head at the Fire Protection Open House at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 2, 2021. The firefighters let children try on helmets and other pieces of their gear in hopes that the children will be less afraid of the firefighter, especially in an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

