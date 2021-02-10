Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis promotes the sounds of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 8]

    Nellis promotes the sounds of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Airman Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A child tries on a firefighter’s helmet that’s too big for his head at the Fire Protection Open House at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 2, 2021. The firefighters let children try on helmets and other pieces of their gear in hopes that the children will be less afraid of the firefighter, especially in an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

