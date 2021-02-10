Col. Douglas Stouffer, 512th Airlift Wing commander, makes closing remarks at the 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021. Stouffer noted the return of the cycling classic to Dover AFB after last year’s absence due to the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 08:26 Photo ID: 6875163 VIRIN: 211002-F-BO262-1087 Resolution: 3283x3280 Size: 1.83 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.