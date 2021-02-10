Col. Douglas Stouffer, 512th Airlift Wing commander, makes closing remarks at the 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021. Stouffer noted the return of the cycling classic to Dover AFB after last year’s absence due to the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic
