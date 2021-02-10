Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic [Image 5 of 12]

    Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Bary Flack, 436th Maintenance Group commander, gives the thumbs up after presenting Bruce McGiboney a medal at the 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021. McGiboney, a member of the Special Olympics Virginia Flying Eagles team, competed in the 10K, Division 102 bicycle race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic

    TAGS

    Special Olympics
    Dover AFB
    Cycling
    Delaware
    436th Airlift Wing
    512th Airlift Wing

