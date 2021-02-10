Col. Bary Flack, 436th Maintenance Group commander, gives the thumbs up after presenting Bruce McGiboney a medal at the 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021. McGiboney, a member of the Special Olympics Virginia Flying Eagles team, competed in the 10K, Division 102 bicycle race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 08:26 Photo ID: 6875157 VIRIN: 211002-F-BO262-1040 Resolution: 4083x3061 Size: 1.66 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.