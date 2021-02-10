Volunteers cheer on Michael Eachus as he starts the 5K race at the 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021. More than 90 volunteers helped with setting up race courses and recording individual times of competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 08:26 Photo ID: 6875161 VIRIN: 211002-F-BO262-1067 Resolution: 4928x2794 Size: 2.05 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.