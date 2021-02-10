Volunteers cheer on Michael Eachus as he starts the 5K race at the 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021. More than 90 volunteers helped with setting up race courses and recording individual times of competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 08:26
|Photo ID:
|6875161
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-BO262-1067
|Resolution:
|4928x2794
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic
LEAVE A COMMENT