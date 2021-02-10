Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic

Photo By Roland Balik | Col. Phelemon Williams, left, 436th Mission Support Group commander; Lt. Col. Kady...... read more read more Photo By Roland Balik | Col. Phelemon Williams, left, 436th Mission Support Group commander; Lt. Col. Kady Griffin, second from right, 436th Force Support Squadron commander and Col. Shanon Anderson, right, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, stand with cyclists during the 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021.Team Dover senior leadership presented medals to the top three finishers in each event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del.-- More than 40 cyclists competed in the Special Olympics Delaware 2021 Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021.



After the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, cyclists representing five teams from Delaware and one from Virginia returned to Dover AFB to participate in 500-meter, 1K, 2K, 5K bicycle and tricycle races and a 10K bicycle race during the event.



More than 90 volunteers helped with setting up the race courses, recording individual times of competitors and helping wherever needed.



“It was a huge deal for us to return to Dover AFB and we are extremely fortunate to work with you all,” said Kylie Frazer, Special Olympics Delaware director of sports and competition. “We truly appreciate the support.”



AJ Sonato, representing the Kent Wild Kats team, then led the athletes in reciting the Special Olympics oath. Following the oath, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, delivered the Special Olympics flame to Justin Daisey, Sussex Riptide as Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, officially opened the games.



“To the athletes, we’re so proud of you,” said Husemann. “To all the Delaware Special Olympics volunteers, coaches, family, friends and Dover AFB Honor Guard…thank you for everything you do, not just us as a base, but for the community.”



At the conclusion of each race, athletes were awarded medals in their respective races and divisions by Team Dover leadership.

Col. Douglas Stouffer, 512th Airlift Wing commander, gave closing remarks as the event wrapped up a successful return.



“I am so thankful for all of you that are here today, particularly to the families, friends, coaches and all the volunteers that were here to help put this on,” said Stouffer. “I want to thank the athletes. You put in the dedication, practice and training, I’m so proud of you. You did a great job and I want you to hear that from the bottom of my heart, you should all be proud of yourselves.”