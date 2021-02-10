Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic

Col. Phelemon Williams, left, 436th Mission Support Group commander; Lt. Col. Kady Griffin, second from right, 436th Force Support Squadron commander and Col. Shanon Anderson, right, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, stand with cyclists during the 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021.Team Dover senior leadership presented medals to the top three finishers in each event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

