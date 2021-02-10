Maj. Michelle Rogers, left, 512th Force Support Squadron commander; Master Sgts. Mercedes McCoy-Garrett, second from left, 512th Mortuary Affairs Squadron readiness supervisor; and Heather Baptiste, right, 512th FSS in-service recruiter, line up with cyclists during the 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Cycling Classic at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 2, 2021. The trio rode with participants during the 5K tricycle race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
Dover AFB hosts 2021 Special Olympics Cycling Classic
