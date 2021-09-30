U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron render a salute during the Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021. Five dedicated crew chiefs and assistant DCC teams along with their respective aircraft competed against one another to showcase their aircraft, professionalism and knowledge of their skillset. The teams were graded by wing and group leadership on aircraft appearance, accuracy of their aircraft forms binder, individual dress and appearance, and customs and courtesies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 16:20 Photo ID: 6874329 VIRIN: 210930-F-MA978-1270 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.72 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23 MXG holds first Top Tiger DCC competition [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.