    23 MXG holds first Top Tiger DCC competition [Image 2 of 10]

    23 MXG holds first Top Tiger DCC competition

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie Bulow-Gonterman 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force leadership assigned to the 23rd Wing inspect an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during the first iteration of the Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021. Five dedicated crew chiefs and assistant DCC teams competed against one another to showcase their aircraft, professionalism and knowledge of their skill set. The teams were graded by wing and group leadership on aircraft appearance, accuracy of their aircraft forms binder, individual dress and appearance, and customs and courtesies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

