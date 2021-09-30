23 MXG holds first Top Tiger DCC competition

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenneth Roberts, 23rd Mission Support Group deputy commander, and Chief Mater Sgt. Jeremy Schoneboom, 23rd MSG senior enlisted leader, inspects a 71st Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during the Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021. The purpose of Top Tiger is to challenge Airmen in newly restructured maintenance squadrons to foster a spirit of competitiveness and create a culture of unit pride--ultimately building esprit de corps within the 23rd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

