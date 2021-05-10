23 MXG holds first Top Tiger DCC competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Melanie Bulow-Gonterman | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenneth Roberts, 23rd Mission Support Group deputy commander,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Melanie Bulow-Gonterman | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenneth Roberts, 23rd Mission Support Group deputy commander, and Chief Mater Sgt. Jeremy Schoneboom, 23rd MSG senior enlisted leader, inspects a 71st Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during the Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021. The purpose of Top Tiger is to challenge Airmen in newly restructured maintenance squadrons to foster a spirit of competitiveness and create a culture of unit pride--ultimately building esprit de corps within the 23rd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman) see less | View Image Page

The 23rd Maintenance Group held the first Top Tiger Dedicated Crew Chief competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021.



Five DCCs and assistant DCC teams competed against one another, showcasing their aircraft as well as their professionalism and knowledge of their skillset.



“The Top Tiger competition is an amazing opportunity to shine a light on crew chiefs and highlight their hard work and dedication to not only their unit’s fleet, but in particular, their assigned aircraft,” Staff Sgt. Thomas Crumpton, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit DCC. “It will also inspire others to step up their game, so that they can be up for the award next time.”



The Top Tiger challenged Airmen in the newly restructured maintenance squadrons to foster a spirit of competitiveness and create a culture of unit pride—ultimately building esprit de corps within the 23rd MXG.



“Our maintainers are turning wrenches on aging aircraft that require world-class maintenance,” Baker said. “A dedicated crew chief is at the forefront of delivering that maintenance and must have the highest amount of pride in his or her duties. Our DCCs show their pride and ownership in the way they care for their aircraft externally and internally.”



The DCCs and ADCCs were graded on aircraft appearance including the overall cleanliness, accuracy of nametapes on the side of the aircraft, and condition of aircraft plugs and covers. They were also judged on the accuracy of their aircraft-forms binder and their individual dress and appearance, and customs and courtesies.



From new “Remove Before Flight” streamers to squeaky clean tire wells, all the DCC and ADCCs were prepped and ready to present their aircraft to wing, group and senior enlisted leaders of the 23rd Wing.



“The competition was definitely different from what I envisioned,” Crumpton said. “It was not scary and ‘stiff’ like I thought it would be. We were asked good questions and even had a little time to just talk to leadership who we normally do not interact with.”



Though the competition was the first of its kind at Moody AFB, it had a positive impact for the Airmen involved.



“Top Tiger came to fruition because of the 23rd MXG’s goal to provide a better fleet of aircraft,” said 1st Lt. Michael Baker, 23rd MXG executive officer. “We have worked to reinvigorate the DCC/ADCC program. Over the last year, the units had the opportunity to make sure their programs were built and take the time to improve the appearance of their aircraft.”



The winner of the competition will be announced, and a trophy will be presented by Col. Russ Cook, 23rd Wing commander, at the third quarterly awards ceremony.