23 MXG holds first Top Tiger DCC competition

A 74th Aircraft Maintenance Unit flag hangs from an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during the Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021. The purpose of Top Tiger is to challenge Airmen in newly restructured maintenance squadrons to foster a spirit of competitiveness and create a culture of unit pride--ultimately building esprit de corps within the 23rd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

