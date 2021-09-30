23 MXG holds first Top Tiger DCC competition

U.S. Air Force leadership assigned to the 23rd Wing review an aircraft forms binder for a 41st Rescue Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during the Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021. Five dedicated crew chiefs and assistant DCC teams competed against one another to showcase their aircraft, professionalism and knowledge of their skillset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

Date Taken: 09.30.2021
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US