U.S. Air Force Capts. Crosby Shaver, left, and Devin Pelletier, right, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilots, work together to keep a KC-135 Stratotanker en route and on schedule during a flight off the coast of Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Okinawa is essential for conducting operations within the Indo-Pacific region. As the Keystone of the Pacific, Kadena Air Base is a strategic deterrent in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 00:57
|Photo ID:
|6872739
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-GD090-0222
|Resolution:
|8041x5361
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
