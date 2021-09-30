U.S. Air Force Capts. Crosby Shaver, left, and Devin Pelletier, right, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilots, work together to keep a KC-135 Stratotanker en route and on schedule during a flight off the coast of Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Okinawa is essential for conducting operations within the Indo-Pacific region. As the Keystone of the Pacific, Kadena Air Base is a strategic deterrent in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:57 Photo ID: 6872739 VIRIN: 210930-F-GD090-0222 Resolution: 8041x5361 Size: 2.36 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.