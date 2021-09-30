Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles

    909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron off the coast of Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Aerial refueling and operations help maintain a ready and defensive stance in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:57
    Photo ID: 6872738
    VIRIN: 210930-F-GD090-0203
    Resolution: 6994x4663
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Kadena Air Base
    Air Force
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    Indo-PACOM

