909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles

U.S. Air Force Capts. Crosby Shaver, left, and Devin Pelletier, right, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilots, run through a KC-135 Stratotanker preflight checklist at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Preflight checks are important for accident prevention and ensure pilots and their aircraft are ready to carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

Date Taken: 09.30.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP