909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Devin Pelletier, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, consults the KC-135 Stratotanker preflight checklist at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The preflight checklist ensures pilots know exactly what items need to be checked and verified to effectively communicate any issues to maintainers before taxiing off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:56
    Photo ID: 6872706
    VIRIN: 210930-F-GD090-0064
    Resolution: 6910x4607
    Size: 700.6 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    67th Fighter Squadron
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    F-15C Eagles
    Indo-PACOM

