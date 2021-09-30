U.S. Air Force Capt. Devin Pelletier, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, consults the KC-135 Stratotanker preflight checklist at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The preflight checklist ensures pilots know exactly what items need to be checked and verified to effectively communicate any issues to maintainers before taxiing off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:56 Photo ID: 6872706 VIRIN: 210930-F-GD090-0064 Resolution: 6910x4607 Size: 700.6 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.