    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron off the coast of Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Kadena operations contribute to regional peace and stability, which allows for economic prosperity and growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:57
    Photo ID: 6872736
    VIRIN: 210930-F-GD090-0159
    Resolution: 7144x4763
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Kadena Air Base
    Air Force
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    Indo-PACOM

