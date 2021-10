909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagles

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron off the coast of Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Kadena operations contribute to regional peace and stability, which allows economic prosperity and growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

