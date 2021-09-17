Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Servicing a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 8 of 10]

    Servicing a KC-135 Stratotanker

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Jewell, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, services a KC-135 Statotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base prior to takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021. The primary mission of the KC-135 Stratotanker is provide Rapid Global Mobility and extend the Air Force’s Global Reach through its air refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 17:06
    Photo ID: 6872364
    VIRIN: 210917-F-WH061-1381
    Resolution: 3564x4989
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Servicing a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild Fuels Holloman F-16s
    Fairchild Fuels Holloman F-16s
    Fairchild Fuels F16s
    Fairchild Fuels F-16s
    Fairchild Fuels F-16s
    Fairchild Fuels F-16s
    Fairchild Fuels F-16s
    Servicing a KC-135 Stratotanker
    Fairchild Fuels F-16s
    Servicing a KC-135 Statotanker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    KC-135
    Maintenance
    Fairchild

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT