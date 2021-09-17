Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Fuels F-16s [Image 4 of 10]

    Fairchild Fuels F-16s

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from prior to a cargo delivery mission at Holloman Air Force Base, Sept. 17, 2021. Fairchild’s KC-135 refueled six F-16s as part of a training mission paired with the delivery of supplies for Afghan refugees staying at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 17:06
    Photo ID: 6872360
    VIRIN: 210917-F-WH061-1288
    Resolution: 8144x4582
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    TAGS

    F-16
    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    Fairchild

