Fairchild Fuels F-16s

A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from prior to a cargo delivery mission at Holloman Air Force Base, Sept. 17, 2021. The primary mission of the KC-135 Stratotanker is provide Rapid Global Mobility and extend the Air Force’s Global Reach through its air refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021