A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from prior to a cargo delivery mission at Holloman Air Force Base, Sept. 17, 2021. Fairchild’s KC-135 provided refueling support to further enable training requirements and mission readiness for six F-16s from Holloman Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
This work, Fairchild Fuels Holloman F-16s [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
