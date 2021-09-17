A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from prior to a cargo delivery mission at Holloman Air Force Base, Sept. 17, 2021. Fairchild’s KC-135 provided refueling support to further enable training requirements and mission readiness for six F-16s from Holloman Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 17:06 Photo ID: 6872358 VIRIN: 210917-F-WH061-1260 Resolution: 7333x4124 Size: 1.6 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild Fuels Holloman F-16s [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.