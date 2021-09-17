U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Jewell, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, finishes servicing a KC-135 Statotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base prior to takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021. The primary mission of the KC-135 Stratotanker is provide Rapid Global Mobility and extend the Air Force’s Global Reach through its air refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

