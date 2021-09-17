A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from prior to a cargo delivery mission at Holloman Air Force Base, Sept. 17, 2021. The primary mission of the KC-135 Stratotanker is provide Rapid Global Mobility and extend the Air Force’s Global Reach through its air refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 17:06
|Photo ID:
|6872359
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-WH061-1264
|Resolution:
|6421x4587
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild Fuels F16s [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT