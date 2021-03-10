Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    Annual Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Tracie B. Rankin helps family members etch the names of their fallen loved ones from the memorial wall onto paper at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. The etching of the names of the fallen service members is a tradition done in remembrance and gratitude.

