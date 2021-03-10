U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner (right), salutes North Carolina Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallete (left), during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. Brig. Gen. Mallete was the presiding official over the Assumption of Responsibility ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 17:04
|Photo ID:
|6870565
|VIRIN:
|211003-Z-KG453-2106
|Resolution:
|1773x2482
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
