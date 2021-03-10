Friends, family, and service members congratulate U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner after accepting the non commissioned officer’s sword during the Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. The non-commissioned officer’s sword has been passed from each senior enlisted leader to the next and is etched with the names of those who accepted and took on its responsibility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 Photo ID: 6870574 Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US This work, Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS