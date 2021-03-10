Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner (right), accepts the non-commissioned officer sword from North Carolina Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallete (left), during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. The passing of the sword grants Conner his authority and entrusts him with the responsibility and care of the enlisted Citizen Airmen of the North Carolina Air National Guard.

