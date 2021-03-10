Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility [Image 4 of 9]

    Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner (right), accepts the non-commissioned officer sword from North Carolina Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallete (left), during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. The passing of the sword grants Conner his authority and entrusts him with the responsibility and care of the enlisted Citizen Airmen of the North Carolina Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 17:04
    Photo ID: 6870566
    VIRIN: 211003-Z-KG453-2092
    Resolution: 1966x2752
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility
    Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility
    Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility
    Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility
    Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner Assumption of Responsibility
    Annual Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony
    Annual Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony
    Annual Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony
    Annual Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Charlotte
    NCANG
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145 Airlift Wing
    145AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT