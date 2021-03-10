Family and friends reflect during a Memorial Wall Dedication ceremony at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. The Annual Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony honors those who served in the NCANG and have passed on within the last year.

