U.S. Airmen of the North Carolina Air National Guard listen as Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner (right), thanks them for their service during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. Chief Master Sgt. Conner assumes responsibility as the North Carolina State Command Chief Master Sgt.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 15:43 Photo ID: 6870496 VIRIN: 211003-Z-RS771-2132 Resolution: 7000x4667 Size: 20.46 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Carolina National Guard Presents New State Command Chief [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.