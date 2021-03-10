Friends, family, and members of the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) salute the U.S. Flag during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held at the NCANG base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner assumes responsibility as the North Carolina State Command Chief Master Sgt.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 15:42 Photo ID: 6870492 VIRIN: 211003-Z-RS771-2039 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 35.55 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Carolina National Guard Presents New State Command Chief [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.