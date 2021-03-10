North Carolina National Guard Presents New State Command Chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner (center left), gifts a bouquet of flowers to his wife Leah (center right), during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. Chief Master Sgt. Conner assumes responsibility as the North Carolina State Command Chief Master Sgt.
|10.03.2021
|10.03.2021 15:43
|6870495
|211003-Z-RS771-2119
|8256x5504
|22.42 MB
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|0
|0
