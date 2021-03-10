Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Carolina National Guard Presents New State Command Chief

    North Carolina National Guard Presents New State Command Chief

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    North Carolina Assistant Adjutant General for Air, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette (left), addresses friends and family of Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. Chief Master Sgt. Conner assumes responsibility as the North Carolina State Command Chief Master Sgt.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina National Guard Presents New State Command Chief, by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

