North Carolina National Guard Presents New State Command Chief

North Carolina Assistant Adjutant General for Air, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette (left), entrusts Chief Master Sgt. Randal S. Conner with the North Carolina non-commissioned officer sword during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2021. Chief Master Sgt. Conner assumes responsibility as the North Carolina State Command Chief Master Sgt.
