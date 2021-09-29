Col. Nicholas Sinclair, commander of 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division presents the folded flag taken off the coffin of Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun to Kapaun’s nephew, Ray Kapaun. Kapaun served with 3-8 Cav, during the Korean War and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions. Kapaun arrived home after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Chaplain Kapaun’s previously unaccounted for remains on March 2, 2021.
Beacon of Hope: US Soldier deploys, returns home. . .71 years later
