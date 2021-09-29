Beacon of Hope: US Soldier deploys, returns home. . .71 years later

Maj. Michael Scott Finch, operations officer for 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division served as the pallbearer officer in charge. Finch hands the folded flag taken off of Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun's coffin, to Col. Nicholas Sinclair, commander of 3-8 Cav. Kapaun served with 3-8 Cav, during the Korean War and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions. Kapaun arrived home after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Chaplain Kapaun’s previously unaccounted for remains on March 2, 2021.

