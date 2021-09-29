Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division's honor guard presented the colors for Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun's funeral. Kapaun served with 3-8 Cav, during the Korean War and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions. Kapaun arrived home after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Chaplain Kapaun’s previously unaccounted for remains on March 2, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6869498
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-LV957-006
|Resolution:
|6265x4325
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Hometown:
|PILSEN, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beacon of Hope: US Soldier deploys, returns home. . .71 years later [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carolyn Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beacon of Hope: US Soldier deploys, returns home. . .71 years later
LEAVE A COMMENT