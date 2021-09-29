Beacon of Hope: US Soldier deploys, returns home. . .71 years later

Maj. Michael Scott Finch, operations officer with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division served as pallbearer for Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun's funeral. Finch conducts the final honors of saluting the coffin, symbolizing the final time Chaplain Kapaun would be saluted before being interned.

Kapaun served with 3-8 Cav, during the Korean War and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions. Kapaun arrived home after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Chaplain Kapaun’s previously unaccounted for remains on March 2, 2021.

