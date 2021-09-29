Chaplain Kapaun Homecoming

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division lead a horse-drawn caisson procession for Chaplain Emil J. Kapaun, to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Chaplain Kapaun served in 3-8 Cav and was taken as a prisoner of war during the Korean War, his remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on March 2, 2021.
