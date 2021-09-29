Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division served as pallbearers for Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun's funeral. Kapaun served with 3-8 Cav, during the Korean War and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions. Kapaun arrived home after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Chaplain Kapaun’s previously unaccounted for remains on March 2, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6869496 VIRIN: 210929-A-LV957-004 Resolution: 4472x2988 Size: 955.75 KB Location: WICHITA, KS, US Hometown: PILSEN, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beacon of Hope: US Soldier deploys, returns home. . .71 years later [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carolyn Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.