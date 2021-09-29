Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beacon of Hope: US Soldier deploys, returns home. . .71 years later [Image 3 of 7]

    Beacon of Hope: US Soldier deploys, returns home. . .71 years later

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carolyn Hart 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division served as pallbearers for Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun's funeral. Kapaun served with 3-8 Cav, during the Korean War and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions. Kapaun arrived home after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Chaplain Kapaun’s previously unaccounted for remains on March 2, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 20:17
    Photo ID: 6869496
    VIRIN: 210929-A-LV957-004
    Resolution: 4472x2988
    Size: 955.75 KB
    Location: WICHITA, KS, US 
    Hometown: PILSEN, KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beacon of Hope: US Soldier deploys, returns home. . .71 years later [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carolyn Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LiveTheLegend
    CavLegacy
    ArmyChaplainCorps
    ForGodAndCountry
    FatherKapaun

