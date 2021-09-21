A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit secures the tail hook of an F-15C Eagle inside of the engine test cell building at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The aircraft must be restrained to resist the engine thrust when running at full afterburner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 01:01 Photo ID: 6867552 VIRIN: 210921-F-PW483-0041 Resolution: 6666x5333 Size: 19.98 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engine run certification in the hush house [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.