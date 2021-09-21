Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engine run certification in the hush house [Image 5 of 8]

    Engine run certification in the hush house

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit secures the tail hook of an F-15C Eagle inside of the engine test cell building at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The aircraft must be restrained to resist the engine thrust when running at full afterburner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 01:01
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Kadena Air Base
    Hush House
    18th MXG
    Engine run certification

