U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald Johnson, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, sits in the cockpit of an F-15C Eagle during an engine run certification test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. During the test, the Airmen are questioned and graded on how well they can recall the general parameters and emergency procedures while in the cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 01:01
|Photo ID:
|6867556
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-PW483-0249
|Resolution:
|7240x4827
|Size:
|20 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engine run certification in the hush house [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
