    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Clingman, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, reads technical orders prior to an engine run certification class at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. TOs are step-by-step instructions and references that guide maintenance personnel through their tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    VIRIN: 210921-F-PW483-0067
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engine run certification in the hush house [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Hush House
    18th MXG
    Engine run certification

