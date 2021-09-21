Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engine run certification in the hush house [Image 8 of 8]

    Engine run certification in the hush house

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron runs at full afterburner during a maintenance engine run certification test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The test cell is a sound-suppressed facility, allowing maintainers to run the engines at in-flight performance levels, looking for any complications or failures that may arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
