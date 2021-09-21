An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron runs at full afterburner during a maintenance engine run certification test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The test cell is a sound-suppressed facility, allowing maintainers to run the engines at in-flight performance levels, looking for any complications or failures that may arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|09.21.2021
|10.01.2021 01:02
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Engine run certification in the hush house [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
