Engine run certification in the hush house

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald Johnson, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, sits in the cockpit of an F-15C Eagle to perform an engine run certification test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. During the test, the Airmen are questioned and graded on how well they can recall general parameters and emergency procedures while in the cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

