Engine run certification in the hush house

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron back an F-15C Eagle into the engine test cell building at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Also known as the hush house, the engine test cell enables maintenance personnel to safely test installed or uninstalled aircraft engines under actual load conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021