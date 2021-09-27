Hotel Company Receiving

New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, hold up zip lock bags during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits raised their gear in the air to show the drill instructors that everyone has their gear. Recruits used these bags to store their old masks so they can use new, clean masks for the beginning of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

