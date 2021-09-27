Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6]

    Hotel Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, hold up zip lock bags during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits raised their gear in the air to show the drill instructors that everyone has their gear. Recruits used these bags to store their old masks so they can use new, clean masks for the beginning of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Photo ID: 6860808
    VIRIN: 210927-M-CI314-1101
    Resolution: 4940x3293
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

